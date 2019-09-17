WC govt thanks Ramaphosa for extending army’s deployment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

WC govt thanks Ramaphosa for extending army’s deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the extension of the army’s deployment in gang-ravaged areas in Cape Town until the end March next year.

SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said the efficacy of the defence force’s deployment to gang hotbeds needs to be maximised.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the extension of the army’s deployment until the end March next year.

Premier Alan Winde said: “Together, across the board, we are building a safer province. I thank the president for this deployment and commit that the province will do what it needs to do, to make this a safer Western Cape.”

Meanwhile, the Mitchells Plain’s community policing forum cluster said the defence force, together with the police, should refine their crime-busting operation.

Cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said the authorities now needed to dissect their operational plans.

“I hope the areas that were excluded in the first round, like Lavender Hill and Kensington, will be included now that their deployment has been extended.”

The Nyanga CPF’s Martin Makasi said the initial deployment of three months was simply not enough to drastically reduce crime.

“We cannot expect the soldiers and police to make this impact alone. All role-players need to raise their hands and walk the talk.”

Deputy chairperson of the Elsies Rivers community policing forum, Imraahn Mukaddam, cautiously welcomed the move.

“It’s obvious that force multipliers are still required. It’s pointless keeping the army for another six months but not giving them the resources needed.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA