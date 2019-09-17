WC govt thanks Ramaphosa for extending army’s deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the extension of the army’s deployment in gang-ravaged areas in Cape Town until the end March next year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said the efficacy of the defence force’s deployment to gang hotbeds needs to be maximised.

Premier Alan Winde said: “Together, across the board, we are building a safer province. I thank the president for this deployment and commit that the province will do what it needs to do, to make this a safer Western Cape.”

Meanwhile, the Mitchells Plain’s community policing forum cluster said the defence force, together with the police, should refine their crime-busting operation.

Cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said the authorities now needed to dissect their operational plans.

“I hope the areas that were excluded in the first round, like Lavender Hill and Kensington, will be included now that their deployment has been extended.”

The Nyanga CPF’s Martin Makasi said the initial deployment of three months was simply not enough to drastically reduce crime.

“We cannot expect the soldiers and police to make this impact alone. All role-players need to raise their hands and walk the talk.”

Deputy chairperson of the Elsies Rivers community policing forum, Imraahn Mukaddam, cautiously welcomed the move.

“It’s obvious that force multipliers are still required. It’s pointless keeping the army for another six months but not giving them the resources needed.”