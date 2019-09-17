View all in Latest
Truck torched in Hout Bay protest

Building equipment at a construction site has also been vandalised following the protest in Hout Bay.

A truck was torched during a housing protest in Hout Bay on 17 September 2019. Picture: Supplied
A truck was torched during a housing protest in Hout Bay on 17 September 2019. Picture: Supplied
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A truck has been set alight in a protest in Hout Bay on Tuesday morning.

Building equipment at a construction site has also been vandalised. The City of Cape Town said an electrical facility is to be built at the location where the demonstration broke out.

Authorities are on scene following the protest. It's understood the protest is related to housing issues in the area.

