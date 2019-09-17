View all in Latest
There was a noticeable reduction in crime where SANDF deployed - Diko

The president has extended the SANDF’s deployment gang-infested Western Cape communities until the end of March 2020.

SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
SANDF soldiers on patrol in Hanover Park. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will remain in gang-infested Western Cape communities until next year.

The president has extended the SANDF’s deployment until the end of March 2020.

In July, Ramaphosa authorised the military’s rollout for a two-month period which ended on 16 September.

The announcement that SANDF members would stay on to help police combat crime, came on the back of crime statistics which revealed Cape Town as home to three of the country’s most dangerous policing precincts this financial year.

Nyanga, Delft and Khayelitsha recorded the highest number of murders from April 2018 to March 2019.

Ramaphosa’s decision to prolong the SANDF’s stay was communicated to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said the extension of the military’s stay follows an assessment conducted by the SAPS and the Defence Department on the efficacy of the SANDF’s operations since July.

“There has been a noticeable reduction of crime in the areas where SANDF has worked with the South African Police Service.”

In July, soldiers were deployed to 10 areas, which include Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Delft.

