Stellenbosch woman beaten to death allegedly by boyfriend
Clarissa Lindoor (27) was murdered on Nietvoorbij Farm over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The community of Cloetesville, in Stellenbosch, is reeling following the murder of a young mother killed allegedly by her boyfriend.
According to the deceased's mother, she lived on the farm with her boyfriend of four years and their son.
Meuray Lindoor alleged her daughter was beaten to death by her boyfriend on Saturday evening after an argument.
She said the man was known to be aggressive. He handed himself over to police earlier this week.
The mother said the couple had a two-year-old son who was taken by neighbours when the domestic violence started.
She said her daughter was a soft-spoken, friendly person, who would be dearly missed by her family especially her child.
