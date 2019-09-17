Springbok Women ready for Spain clash

The team hit the ground running at training at the Madibaz Stadium this week following the friendly between SA Select Women and Spain Invitational XV last Saturday, which the visitors won 17-5.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s assistant coach Lungisa Kama said his team was ready to switch into match mode as their preparations intensified in the build-up to Saturday’s Test against Spain in Port Elizabeth.

The team hit the ground running at training at the Madibaz Stadium this week following the friendly between SA Select Women and Spain Invitational XV last Saturday, which the visitors won 17-5.

Kama said while the more experienced players had slotted back into the set-up with ease, the new players added a new dimension to the squad.

“We are definitely getting into Test mode, our last international was in August during the 2021 Rugby World Cup Qualifiers in Brakpan, so we have had to make that shift back into match mode before Saturday. We played against Spain on their home turf last year and we saw their Invitational XV team in action against the SA Select Women last weekend, so we have an idea of what to expect from them and we are preparing accordingly.

"The players have managed to get back into the swing of things nicely in Port Elizabeth, and fortunately, some of them have been involved in the set-up before, so they know the structures well. The new players have introduced a few new fresh skills and they are eager to make their presence felt, so we are working hard with them to ensure that they can perform at their best at this level.”

The Springbok Women’s will announce their match-day squad for the clash on Friday.