Sharks announce Ox Nche signing
The move was confirmed on the Durban-based franchise's Twitter page on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Sharks have confirmed the signing of loosehead prop Ox Nche from the Cheetahs ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.
The franchise will announce a ninth signing in the next coming days.
The 24-year-old represented Free State at all youth levels and has been part of the Cheetahs’ senior ranks since 2016.
Last week, the Sharks announced the signing of James Venter, Madosh Tambwe, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Jordan Chait and Michael Kumbirai.
We would like to introduce Ox Nche who will be joining the @CellC Sharks family from the start of pre-season 🦈— The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) September 17, 2019
