Sharks announce Ox Nche signing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sharks announce Ox Nche signing

The move was confirmed on the Durban-based franchise's Twitter page on Tuesday.

FILE: Ox Nche. Picture: Cheetahs rugby team.
FILE: Ox Nche. Picture: Cheetahs rugby team.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks have confirmed the signing of loosehead prop Ox Nche from the Cheetahs ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The move was confirmed on the Durban-based franchise's Twitter page on Tuesday.

The franchise will announce a ninth signing in the next coming days.

The 24-year-old represented Free State at all youth levels and has been part of the Cheetahs’ senior ranks since 2016.

Last week, the Sharks announced the signing of James Venter, Madosh Tambwe, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Jordan Chait and Michael Kumbirai.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA