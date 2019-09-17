Security guard shot dead at a Randburg mall

Police said the incident happened earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A security guard has been shot and killed at a shopping mall in Randburg.

Spokesperson Balan Muthan said six men entered a store and fled with cash and other items.

“A security guard was shot dead in the lower abdomen and the suspects fled the scene in a blue Toyota Corolla and a Hyundai. These suspects are still at large."