Sars still after Moyane for legal costs he personally incurred
Tom Moyane was dismissed from his position as Sars commissioner following recommendations of the Nugent commission.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is still going after its former commissioner Tom Moyane to recoup legal costs personally incurred by him.
Moyane was dismissed from his position following recommendations of the Nugent commission.
New Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and National Treasury briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday about progress made on the Nugent commission’s recommendations.
Kieswetter told MPs litigation and other costs were incurred in Moyane's personal capacity. He said Sars was still pursuing these monies from Moyane.
“We’ve begun a process of engaging with the former commissioner to seek to recover monies we believed are due to Sars,” Kieswetter said.
Democratic Alliance MP Dion George was less diplomatic on Moyane and called him a criminal for his role at Sars.
“I have not yet read this full report, which I will do, but what I want to know is what is happening to him? What has happened to this criminal that should be in prison?”
The committee also heard how international firm Bain held secret meetings with Moyane a year before he was appointed in 2013.
