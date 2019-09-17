Sars making ‘substantial progress' in implementing Nugent recommendations
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance where he also spoke about operational matters and the rebuilding of the revenue service.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said it had made substantial progress in implementing the Nugent Commission's recommendations.
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday where he also spoke about operational matters and the rebuilding of the revenue service.
Kieswetter said the organisation had suffered a massive failure in governance and integrity previously.
He said the Bain Operating Model review, by international consultancy firm Bain, had deliberately sought to render the organisation incapable of serving its mandate by dismantling certain units.
Bain also failed to cooperate with the Nugent Commission, according to the National Treasury.
Kieswetter said Sars would also be reconstituting its High Court Litigation Unit, which had been broken up into regional entities, hampering its pace to litigate.
