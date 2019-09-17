SABC: There won’t be TV blackout despite financial woes

The SABC’s leadership addressed Parliament’s communications committee on the steps being taken to fix the ailing state-owned broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board assured the public that there wouldn’t be any blackout from the public broadcaster and it had weathered the most extreme challenges, despite not having a financial bailout from the government.

The SABC’s leadership addressed Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday on the steps being taken to fix the ailing state-owned broadcaster.

Group chief executive Madoda Mxakwe was asked whether there was any chance the SABC could go off-air.

“We can assure the nation that the worst is over, the past 12-13 months have been very difficult and challenging for us,” Mxakwe said.

“Everything that could go wrong did and what we can take out of that is the commitment of the SABC employees because they ensured that despite all of the challenges, we were able to fulfil the public mandate.”