SABC: There won’t be TV blackout despite financial woes
The SABC’s leadership addressed Parliament’s communications committee on the steps being taken to fix the ailing state-owned broadcaster.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board assured the public that there wouldn’t be any blackout from the public broadcaster and it had weathered the most extreme challenges, despite not having a financial bailout from the government.
The SABC’s leadership addressed Parliament’s communications committee on Tuesday on the steps being taken to fix the ailing state-owned broadcaster.
Group chief executive Madoda Mxakwe was asked whether there was any chance the SABC could go off-air.
“We can assure the nation that the worst is over, the past 12-13 months have been very difficult and challenging for us,” Mxakwe said.
“Everything that could go wrong did and what we can take out of that is the commitment of the SABC employees because they ensured that despite all of the challenges, we were able to fulfil the public mandate.”
More in Business
-
Demawusa accuses Metrobus of negotiating in bad faith
-
Rand hurt by oil price spike
-
Sars still after Moyane for legal costs he personally incurred
-
Rights to Rugby World Cup matches 'not commercially viable' for SABC
-
Sars making ‘substantial progress' in implementing Nugent recommendations
-
Rand slips on risk-off sentiment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.