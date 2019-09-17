SABC: No return on investment in broadcasting RWC games
The SABC said it has resolved not to air any games from this year's Rugby World Cup as the broadcasting rights fees would not be commercially viable.
The SABC has confirmed that it was unable to reach a sublicense agreement with SuperSport to broadcast the games.
This development comes not long after the public broadcaster and MultiChoice resolved their dispute over the costs of broadcast rights for Premier Soccer League games.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu: "The public broadcaster endeavours to broadcast sports of national interest as well as national teams of their respective sporting codes as well as fulfilling its public mandate. However, the cost of these particular rights would not have been commercially viable and there would not have been a return on investment for the SABC."
