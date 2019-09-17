SA rallies behind Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of AGT finale

The countdown has officially begun for the choir's final performance on America's Got Talent at 2 am on Wednesday morning (South African time).

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are rallying behind the Ndlovu Youth Choir as they prepare to take America’s Got Talent (AGT) stage for the last time.



Social media has been abuzz with many encouraging the group to bring the trophy back home.



Our @AGT final performance is on Tue 17:00 PST (Wed 02:00AM SA time). We’re giving everything to take our performance to the next level, the hours of rehearsals are paying off big time! We can’t wait to unleash our energy & excitement. #agt 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇺🇸❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wAy3VM34IH — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 15, 2019

We’ve just arrived at the Dolby Theatre for tonight’s finale of America's Got Talent. We carry the outpouring of support and goodwill in our hearts! Thank you for all the love and kindness, we feel it. 🇿🇦🇺🇸🙌🏾❤️ #agt pic.twitter.com/o0G8g5HiEP — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 17, 2019

Over the past few days, they’ve been hard at work prepping for the once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Limpopo choir’s journey to America has been exciting to watch, from their cover of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You to their performance of Vicky Sampson’s African Dream, which landed them a spot in the semifinals.

They are now one of top 10 finalists and might walk away with the $1 million prize.

The group has tweeted that they have something special up their sleeve to the finale.

.@ChoirAfrica, it's the elephant with the good memory but you're gonna deliver a performance we'll never forget. Good luck #NdlovuYouthChoir for the @AGT finals. 🐘🇿🇦🤞🏾 https://t.co/t1E1ZieT4b — NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 17, 2019

Limpopo local & #DiscoveryVitality Ambassador, @caster800m sends @ChoirAfrica a special good luck shout out 🍀 Do the same and tag us - you could be featured 🎥 #AGTFinals pic.twitter.com/iOKCPkLvat — Discovery (@Discovery_SA) September 17, 2019

Yes, it was a 4hr flight but I would not have missed this for anything. A little motherly pep talk with my children from the #NdlovuYouth @ChoirAfrica, before they go onto the biggest stage. They are our pride and joy! You are winners already. Good luck! #AbantwanaBethu! pic.twitter.com/JYs5v1zmLl — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) September 17, 2019

🇿🇦 We would like to wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir best of luck in the final of the America’s Got Talent.



Thanks for flying the South African flag high! pic.twitter.com/l9qXth8AlC — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 17, 2019

All the best Ralf Schmitt and The Ndlovu Youth Choir with your final performance on America's Got Talent tonight! #AGT, #NdlovuYouthChoir,#RalfSchmittRoedean pic.twitter.com/loqF7GX8ku — Roedean School SA (@RoedeanSchoolSA) September 17, 2019

Good luck to the Ndovu Choir as you will be perfoming tonight and flying our South African flag high during the American's Got Talent finals🙌❤🔥#NdlovuYouthChoir pic.twitter.com/AeIuH6ESW9 — 💫Presh 💫 (@zandilisous) September 17, 2019

We are so touched and inspired by all the beautiful messages of support. Our performance on Tuesday’s @AGT final will be a celebration of our beautiful continent. Thank you @StPetersGirls this is amazing! #agt 🇿🇦🇺🇸🙌🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/VGKvs7gb3f — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 14, 2019