SA rallies behind Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of AGT finale

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

SA rallies behind Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of AGT finale

The countdown has officially begun for the choir's final performance on America's Got Talent at 2 am on Wednesday morning (South African time).

The Ndlovu Youth Choir at America's Got Talent show. Picture: Ndlovu Youth Choir.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir at America's Got Talent show. Picture: Ndlovu Youth Choir.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are rallying behind the Ndlovu Youth Choir as they prepare to take America’s Got Talent (AGT) stage for the last time.

Social media has been abuzz with many encouraging the group to bring the trophy back home.

The countdown has officially begun for the choir's final performance on America's Got Talent at 2 am on Wednesday morning (South African time).

Over the past few days, they’ve been hard at work prepping for the once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Limpopo choir’s journey to America has been exciting to watch, from their cover of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You to their performance of Vicky Sampson’s African Dream, which landed them a spot in the semifinals.

They are now one of top 10 finalists and might walk away with the $1 million prize.

The group has tweeted that they have something special up their sleeve to the finale.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA