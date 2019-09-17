SA becoming producer & consumer of world’s most sought-after drugs - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele said they have been dealing with the illicit drug trade since 1993 and since then, the situation has worsened.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has become a producer, consumer and distributor of the world's most highly sought-after drugs.
That's according to Police Minister Bheki Cele who addressed the international policing conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The conference brings together police, law enforcement agencies and experts from 193 member states.
The police minister said South Africa's infrastructure, available currencies and banking sector made it attractive for drug dealers to access markets.
But he said police have a close eye on drug operations.
Cele said the Hawks, together with other policing units, have been at the forefront of tracking down drug labs and intercepting the delivery of drugs at ports across the country.
