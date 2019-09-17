Rights group wants harsh sentence for convicted child rapist Ninow
Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse said it hoped justice would prevail when self-confessed Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow returns to the High Court in Pretoria next month where sentencing proceedings are expected to begin.
Ninow was convicted of the crime on Monday and was also found guilty of being in possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice but he was, however, acquitted of assault.
He raped a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Silverton restaurant in Pretoria in September last year.
The family of the now eight-year-old girl has been waiting for nearly a year to find out how long convicted rapist Ninow would spend behind bars.
Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called on the High Court in Pretoria to set a precedent as it prepared to sentence Ninow next month.
The group's Themba Masango: "This is about justice, it's about right and wrong."
Masango said that Ninow did not only commit a heinous crime but also failed to take the court into his confidence about what happened on 22 Septemeber last year.
"He moved from the place where he was sitting to one where he could conveniently see little children like the paedophile that he is."
The National Prosecuting Authority has also joined political parties and civil organisations in calling for nothing less than a life sentence for the convicted rapist.
WATCH: ‘Nothing short of life sentence’ - Reactions after Nicholas Ninow found guilty
