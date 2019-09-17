Richard Mdluli was a law unto himself, says Kobus Roelofse
Former Crime Intelligence officer Kobus Roelofse said he and other investigators expressed their frustration over the years, but nothing was done.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence officer Kobus Roelofse described the disgraced head of that unit Richard Mdluli as a law unto himself.
Roelofse was testifying at the state capture commission on Tuesday where he said documents were sometimes classified as top secret by those implicated in criminal activities.
He said he and other investigators expressed their frustration over the years, but nothing was done.
Roelofse said Mdluli’s misdemeanours fell on his lap when he was assigned to investigate the killing of a policeman in Vosloorus.
He said that’s when he discovered that the classification of documents was used to hide criminality and it led to the sacking of investigator colonel Johan Roos.
“He prepared a document for general Mdluli for his signature, which would allow him access to these documents. General Mdluli then refused to sign it and on 3 December 2009, general Mdluli removed him from that investigation.”
Roelofse also told the commission that Crime Intelligence settled Mdluli’s outstanding car instalments.
“Discounts which totalled to R90,000. That amount was accrued to Crime Intelligence and it went to cover the cost amounts of general Mdluli.”
Some of the people that Roelofse will implicate will be referred to as numbers only because their identities have only been made known TO the commission chair for now.
