Ramaphosa proposes 'bold steps' to transform 'deeply patriarchal' SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would transform the justice system to ensure it worked favourably for victims of gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa was deeply patriarchal and bold steps must be taken to transform it into a gender-equitable country.

He was speaking at the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union’s national congress in Durban on Monday.

The president called for changes to the country’s political and economic spheres to fight the scourge of violence against women.

“We will train police and equip them to better deal with gender-based violence cases and sexual assault. We will establish more victim survival care centres.”

Ramaphosa also called for the education system to be reviewed.

“We must create gender-neutral spaces in our school curriculum. We must empower boys and girls to understand that they’re equal.”

Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to condemn recent attacks on foreign nationals, insisting that criminality will not be tolerated.