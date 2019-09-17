Ramaphosa: Newly formed district-cantred model to integrate spheres of govt
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had seen many instances where structures like hospitals were built with no proper roads for the community to access them.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the newly formed district-cantred development model would force coordination and integration between national, provincial, and local government.
Ramaphosa was speaking in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape during the launch of the model on Tuesday.
He said it would fight the effects of apartheid special planning that marginalised black people from basic services.
“This marginalisation is so severe that the most vulnerable citizens receive poor or minimal government services and attention,” Ramaphosa said.
The president said he had seen many instances where structures like hospitals were built with no proper roads for the community to access them.
“What we do as national government must be well-coordinated and integrated with what we do at provincial, district, as well as at local level. Therefore, is a response to working in silos but destroying those silos,” he said.
