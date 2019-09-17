Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria for xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA
The head of South Africa's special envoy Jeff Radebe tendered the apology on behalf of the South African leader when he visited Nigeria on Monday.
ABUJA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally apologised to Nigeria for xenophobic attacks on its citizens in South Africa.
He said the ugly incidents did not represent the values that his country cherished.
"We met with his Excellency President Buhari to convey our president Ramaphosa's sincerest apologies about the incidents that have recently transpired in South Africa. Those incidents do not represent what we stand for as a constitutional democracy in South Africa and the president has apologised for these incidents."
President Ramaphosa, according to Radebe, said the attacks provided a good opportunity for African leaders to tackle unemployment, inequality and poverty on the African continent.
"We believe that the crisis must serve as an opportunity for us to make sure that the scourge of unemployment, inequality and poverty in Africa must be attended to by our leaders."
Radebe also confirmed Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa on 3 October.
