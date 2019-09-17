Percy Tau in for Brugge in Champions League clash with Galatasaray

Percy Tau looks set to make his Champions League group stage appearance with the Belgian side on Wednesday at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

CAPE TOWN - Percy Tau has been included in the Club Brugge's team to face the Turkish giants Galatasaray in Europe's most prestigious football tournament, UEFA Champions League.

The Bafana Bafana star has had to cut his teeth in the lower leagues of both his home country and Belgium - and prove his worth after he was signed from Mamelodi Sundowns by English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brugge finished third in their group last season, behind Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, but ahead of Monaco.

A total of 32 clubs will compete to lift the Champions League at the end of the 2019/2020 season.