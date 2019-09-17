View all in Latest
Mpumalanga mom who killed her 4 kids to be sentenced on Friday

Zinhle Maditla took the stand in mitigation of sentencing on Tuesday, saying she understood the gravity of her actions.

Zinhle Maditla, the Mpumalanga woman found guilty of murdering her four children, at the High Court in Middelburg on 17 September 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Zinhle Maditla, the Mpumalanga woman found guilty of murdering her four children, at the High Court in Middelburg on 17 September 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
10 minutes ago

MIDDELBURG - The Mpumalanga woman who's been convicted of killing her four children will be sentenced at the High Court in Middleburg on Friday.

Zinhle Maditla took the stand in mitigation of sentencing on Tuesday, saying she understood the gravity of her actions.

The 25-year-old fed her children rat poison in December last year after having a fight with her then-partner over his alleged infidelity. Maditla said she wanted to spend the rest of her life in prison for the murders of her children, but said she regretted feeding them rat poison.

Her lawyer Eugene Muthivhithivhi asked the court to show leniency on Maditla because she had shown remorse and was a first-time offender.

But the State disagreed, saying when the children complained of severe headaches, she encouraged them to sleep and never sought help.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: “As the NPA we still feel that the prescribed minimum sentence must be imposed in this matter.”

Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said she would consider all these arguments when making her decision.

