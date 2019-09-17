Mpumalanga mom who killed her 4 kids to be sentenced on Friday

Zinhle Maditla took the stand in mitigation of sentencing on Tuesday, saying she understood the gravity of her actions.

MIDDELBURG - The Mpumalanga woman who's been convicted of killing her four children will be sentenced at the High Court in Middleburg on Friday.



#ZinhleMaditla is back in court. After a 30 minute recess.



She bows her head in the witness box.



The 25-year-old fed her children rat poison in December last year after having a fight with her then-partner over his alleged infidelity. Maditla said she wanted to spend the rest of her life in prison for the murders of her children, but said she regretted feeding them rat poison.

Her lawyer Eugene Muthivhithivhi asked the court to show leniency on Maditla because she had shown remorse and was a first-time offender.

But the State disagreed, saying when the children complained of severe headaches, she encouraged them to sleep and never sought help.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: “As the NPA we still feel that the prescribed minimum sentence must be imposed in this matter.”

Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said she would consider all these arguments when making her decision.