Mpumalanga mom details events leading up to murder of her 4 children
Zinhle Maditla, aged 24, has taken the stand at the High Court in Middelburg in mitigation of sentencing.
MIDDLEBURG - The Mpumalanga mother who’s been convicted for killing her four children is pleading for leniency, saying betrayal and heartbreak drove her to commit the murders.
She told the court she had a fight with her boyfriend of eight years, after which she decided to end her life and those of her children.
The family of Zinhle Maditla, the Mpumalanga woman found guilty of murdering her four children, at the High Court in Middelburg on 17 September 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
Dressed in a long, pink dress, a soft-spoken Maditla held back tears as she recounted the events that led her to take her own children’s lives in December last year.
Maditla said she went to confront the father of two of the children about why he hadn’t bought them clothes, but she found him with another woman. She said he attacked her after she confronted him.
Maditla then left but said she was so distraught that on her way home she bought poison from a street vendor, which she used to try to kill herself and the children. Her testimony continues.
