Metrobus says willing to bargain with Demawusa but not while members on strike

Workers began their strike on Monday demanding to be paid in line with how long they'd been with the entity.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said it was willing to bargain with the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) but not while its members were still on strike.

They also wanted offices at three of Metrobus' offices like the other unions, Samwu and Imatu.

But Metrobus said that as a minority union, Demawusa had limited bargaining power.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said they would meet with the union on Tuesday.

"There are some issues that they can bring as issues of mutual interest but salaries are already an issue that we are in agreement with majority unions. Commuters are still stranded, unfortunately, and I want to urge them to arrange for alternative transport. We will give an update depending on the outcome of the engagement."