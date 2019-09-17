Metrobus says willing to bargain with Demawusa but not while members on strike
Workers began their strike on Monday demanding to be paid in line with how long they'd been with the entity.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said it was willing to bargain with the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) but not while its members were still on strike.
Workers began their strike on Monday demanding to be paid in line with how long they'd been with the entity.
They also wanted offices at three of Metrobus' offices like the other unions, Samwu and Imatu.
But Metrobus said that as a minority union, Demawusa had limited bargaining power.
Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said they would meet with the union on Tuesday.
"There are some issues that they can bring as issues of mutual interest but salaries are already an issue that we are in agreement with majority unions. Commuters are still stranded, unfortunately, and I want to urge them to arrange for alternative transport. We will give an update depending on the outcome of the engagement."
Popular in Local
-
Solidarity’s Afrikaans university started ‘out of anger’, says Lesufi
-
SSA to meet with its legal team over implications of Rica ruling
-
Why the Rica Act has been declared unlawful
-
Lesufi: Vandalism of Rietondale High will not deter us from transformation
-
Rand slips as Saudi attacks knock risk appetite
-
DA slams eThekwini Municipality's incentive of R200m to taxi operators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.