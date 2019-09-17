Man arrested after Pretoria mall bomb scare
Police said he entered the Absa branch on Tuesday and handed a note to a teller, saying there was a bomb in the bank.
JOHANNESBURG – A man was arrested in connection with a bomb scare at Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria and charged with contravention of the Explosives Act.
Officials said he then threatened to detonate the device if he wasn’t handed R10 million.
The shopping centre was evacuated but police have since re-opened it, saying it was safe.
“The security reacted immediately after the teller activated a panic button and evacuated the whole shopping centre. The SAPS responded and arrested the man inside the bank. He will be charged with contravention of the Explosive Act as well as attempted bank robbery,” said police spokesperson Colette Weilbach.
