Interpol global conference in CT to discuss strategies to fight drug trade

CAPE TOWN - The global drug trade tops the agenda at an international policing conference in Cape Town this week.

Interpol’s second Global Drugs and Illicit Substances Trafficking Conference will bring together about 400 delegates from 194 member countries.

Law enforcement officials, policing experts and representatives of regional and international bodies will discuss the latest strategies to fight the flow of contraband.

Delegates will discuss the current and emerging challenges facing law enforcement agencies that are tackling drug-related crimes.

It will also raise awareness on the role of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and the dark web, as a market place for drugs and contraband.

Interpol wants strengthened cooperation at national, continental and international levels and to reduce and ultimately stop the drugs trade.

In 2018, more than 800 South Africans were being held as prisoners abroad. Among them were four women arrested for drug smuggling in Miami in the US.

The four South African women were accused of smuggling cocaine from Jamaica to Miami.