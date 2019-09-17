Interim ANC Western Cape leadership wants to open party to public
The interim committee had its first meeting over the weekend and resolved they should not operate in silos and focus on community issues.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape interim chairperson Lerumo Kalako on Tuesday called for an end to factionalism in the province and planned to open the party’s door to more communities.
The committee was established in August after the ANC's national executive committee dissolved the provincial executive committee amid public infighting.
Kalako said the organisation had, for far too long, been a closed loop of cliques and groupings. This he said had excluded some ANC members, many of whom had made valuable contributions to the organisation.
“We were so concerned about ourselves making the ANC so small for ourselves and not opening it up to people.”
He said the repurposing of the ANC extended to all levels of the organisation, from provincial structures down to branches.
Kalako said councillors and other public representatives should work closely with ANC branches and focus on community issues.
