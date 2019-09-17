ICC prosecutor will appeal Gbagbo's acquittal
The court acquitted Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges on 15 January saying prosecutors had failed to prove any case against him.
THE HAGUE - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said her office would appeal the acquittal of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo.
The court acquitted Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges on 15 January saying prosecutors had failed to prove any case against him. He was then conditionally released from detention after more than 7 years in custody.
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Monday she would ask appeals judges to reverse the acquittal and declare a mistrial, resetting Gbagbo’s legal process.
