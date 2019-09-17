View all in Latest
ICC prosecutor will appeal Gbagbo's acquittal

The court acquitted Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges on 15 January saying prosecutors had failed to prove any case against him.

FILE: Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague on 15 January 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague on 15 January 2019. Picture: AFP
24 minutes ago

THE HAGUE - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said her office would appeal the acquittal of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo.

The court acquitted Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges on 15 January saying prosecutors had failed to prove any case against him. He was then conditionally released from detention after more than 7 years in custody.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Monday she would ask appeals judges to reverse the acquittal and declare a mistrial, resetting Gbagbo’s legal process.

