Gun Free SA says illegal firearms must be destroyed more often

The mass destruction of illegal firearms only happens a few times a year. But it's not enough, argues the advocacy group.

CAPE TOWN - Destroying illegal firearms more often and swiftly will help push down violent crime, according to Gun Free SA.

The mass destruction of illegal firearms only happens a few times a year. But it's not enough, argues the advocacy group.

The latest crime stats show that 47% of all murders were as a result of gunshots.

This is a nearly six percentage point increase compared to last year or two more murders a day on average.

Gun Free SA's Adele Kirsten said firearms were vulnerable to loss, theft and fraud from the point of manufacture all the way to destruction.

“It’s the state’s primary responsibility to make sure that they reduce the risk for leakage and to look at interventions to reduce the risk. This includes destroying illegal firearms as soon as possible.”

The Community Safety MEC has also emphasised the need for a destruction facility in the Western Cape, where more than 1,000 illegal firearms were recovered between November and August.