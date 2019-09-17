Gun Free SA says illegal firearms must be destroyed more often
The mass destruction of illegal firearms only happens a few times a year. But it's not enough, argues the advocacy group.
CAPE TOWN - Destroying illegal firearms more often and swiftly will help push down violent crime, according to Gun Free SA.
The mass destruction of illegal firearms only happens a few times a year. But it's not enough, argues the advocacy group.
The latest crime stats show that 47% of all murders were as a result of gunshots.
This is a nearly six percentage point increase compared to last year or two more murders a day on average.
Gun Free SA's Adele Kirsten said firearms were vulnerable to loss, theft and fraud from the point of manufacture all the way to destruction.
“It’s the state’s primary responsibility to make sure that they reduce the risk for leakage and to look at interventions to reduce the risk. This includes destroying illegal firearms as soon as possible.”
The Community Safety MEC has also emphasised the need for a destruction facility in the Western Cape, where more than 1,000 illegal firearms were recovered between November and August.
Popular in Local
-
Athlone man fined R10,000 for forcing 3 men into slavery
-
Ernst Roets not in contempt of court for apartheid flag tweet
-
Solidarity’s Afrikaans university started ‘out of anger’, says Lesufi
-
CARTOON: The Prying Eye
-
Ramaphosa proposes 'bold steps' to transform 'deeply patriarchal' SA
-
Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria for xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.