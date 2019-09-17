View all in Latest
Gauteng Health Dept to ‘prioritise’ mental health, wellbeing of staff

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said a programme would be launched next week aimed at improving the wellbeing of staff.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said his department was now focusing on boosting staff morale and has acknowledged that employees’ mental health was not prioritised.

Masuku said a programme would be launched next week aimed at improving the wellbeing of staff.

Employees will also be re-trained on how to improve their work ethic and to deal with patients.

Masuku said staff behaviour was one of his top priorities.

“I don’t think there is a human being or professional nurse or doctor who would wake up in the morning just to hurt a patient. There should be some other underlying factors that are there and we know for a fact that the mental health state of our department is not in a good state, they are overworked, fatigued and recovering from burnout,” the MEC said.

