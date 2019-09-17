Gauteng govt to blacklist contractors who don’t finish projects, says Maile

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said the blacklisting would ensure that service agreements with the state were strictly adhered to.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said government would, from now on, blacklist contractors who did not complete projects.

He added that many contractors were not delivering, and they must be dealt with accordingly.

“There are service providers who don’t adhere to the required standards and who also don’t finish projects. So, we are going to blacklist those. That’s one point we are making.”