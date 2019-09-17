Evicted Alexandra residents to be resettled - Maile
Two months ago, the City of Johannesburg gave instruction to demolish 80 illegally built houses in the township.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Human Settlement Department said a large number of Alexandra residents would be resettled after being evicted from the township.
Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile gave a briefing on Tuesday at the provincial legislature in Johannesburg.
Alexandra residents had in recent months protested over land invasion and the mushrooming of illegal dwellings.
Maile said the move to resettle those left homeless after that operation was in line with the government’s plan to develop the area.
“We have to move people from Alexandra, there’s no space [and] we want to develop the township…” he said.
Maile said he would visit Alexandra soon to address residents on government's plans.
