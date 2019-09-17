Demawusa accuses Metrobus of negotiating in bad faith

The industrial action by drivers and supporting staff left 80% of commuters stranded.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus employees on Tuesday accused the company of negotiating in bad faith.

Drivers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) went on strike on Monday demanding salary increases after wage talks with the company collapsed.

The industrial action by drivers and supporting staff left 80% of commuters stranded.

Demawusa spokesperson Dion Makhura said: “They are still continuing not to meet us [and] we’ve seen that they’re being arrogant.”

Metrobus’s Goodwill Shiburi denied this, saying they were always open to negotiating.

“We are not negotiating in bad faith because the very first thing we need to do is to resume services. We’ve got 40,000 passengers that are stranded as a result of this strike,” he said.

Metrobus claimed non-striking workers were being intimidated but Demawusa denied this.