De Kock: Captaincy role is a stepping stone in my career
Quinton de Kock has been handed the formal leadership in the absence of regular captain Faf du Plessis, who will return for next month’s Test series against India.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock said the added responsibility of captaincy was a new stepping stone in his career.
The 26-year-old was handed two matches as captain in last year’s ODI series in Sri Lanka.
The first match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain.
De Kock said his focus was with the team.
“I am not too concerned. The captaincy is a new stepping stone in my career. It gives me extra responsibility in the team. We will see how it goes, it can affect me positively or negatively, but it is too early to say."
De Kock, who is leading the side without the experienced players said the past captains gave him a lot of room to improve in his career.
"Those guys gave me lots of room to play the way I want. I don’t see why that would change with them here or not. In their careers, they also had to go through the same growing pains as we’re expecting to experience a bit at the moment. I’ll take it as it comes."
