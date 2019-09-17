DA wants eThekwini Municipality to probe 62 councillors for alleged tender fraud

The opposition party’s caucus leader, Nicole Graham, wants those found guilty of corruption to be sacked.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has called for the city’s newly elected leadership to prioritise the investigation into 62 councillors allegedly involved in tender fraud.

The opposition party’s caucus leader, Nicole Graham, wants those found guilty of corruption to be sacked.

Graham said she was informed that progress had been made in the probe against the councillors who allegedly colluded with ousted mayor Zandile Gumede.

“I am told that there’s been some action from law enforcement, but the city also needs to play its role in uncovering who those councillors are and what they’ve done. The speaker’s office and the ethics committee have that responsibility.”

Graham also called for enhanced safety measures and policing in the city.

“In 2000, the council took the resolution that metro police would have 5,000 officers by 2010. It’s almost 20 years later and the metro police have less than half that number. It’s simply not enough.”

Graham also wants the city to recover money owed to it by several debtors, including government departments, parastatals and the Ingonyama Trust.