DA proposes legislative reforms to end gender-based violence
The party's proposals followed the high-profile murders and rapes of women in recent weeks.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed a number of urgent legislative reforms to end domestic abuse and gender-based violence (GBV).
The party's proposals followed the high-profile murders and rapes of women in recent weeks. They also came a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a joint sitting of Parliament on GBV initiatives.
On Tuesday, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the country needed urgent, clear and decisive action that went further than jailing perpetrators. He said the reality was that unless swift and decisive action was taken, history would keep on repeating itself.
“We also need strong leadership and direction in government as well as in a form of a Parliament that listens to the crisis and makes effective legislated decisions,” he said.
Werner Horn, the DA's deputy spokesperson on justice and correctional services, listed nine key proposals saying the party would also be introducing a private bill to address legislative gaps.
“Our Private Members Bill will address legislative gaps and shortfalls and will have due regard to innovative measures introduced in other countries, which where such measures have a proven track record of success and can be adopted in the South African situation.”
WATCH: 'The money to fight gender-based violence is in Sandton' - protesters
More in Politics
-
Richard Mdluli was a law unto himself, says Kobus Roelofse
-
DA wants eThekwini Municipality to probe 62 councillors for alleged tender fraud
-
Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria for xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA
-
Disgruntled Sasco faction set to interdict SRC elections at UKZN
-
Ramaphosa proposes 'bold steps' to transform 'deeply patriarchal' SA
-
WC govt calls for monitoring of SANDF deployment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.