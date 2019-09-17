DA proposes legislative reforms to end gender-based violence

The party's proposals followed the high-profile murders and rapes of women in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed a number of urgent legislative reforms to end domestic abuse and gender-based violence (GBV).

The party's proposals followed the high-profile murders and rapes of women in recent weeks. They also came a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a joint sitting of Parliament on GBV initiatives.

On Tuesday, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the country needed urgent, clear and decisive action that went further than jailing perpetrators. He said the reality was that unless swift and decisive action was taken, history would keep on repeating itself.

“We also need strong leadership and direction in government as well as in a form of a Parliament that listens to the crisis and makes effective legislated decisions,” he said.

Werner Horn, the DA's deputy spokesperson on justice and correctional services, listed nine key proposals saying the party would also be introducing a private bill to address legislative gaps.

“Our Private Members Bill will address legislative gaps and shortfalls and will have due regard to innovative measures introduced in other countries, which where such measures have a proven track record of success and can be adopted in the South African situation.”

