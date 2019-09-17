Court to clarify if Ernst Roets' apartheid flag tweet is hate speech

AfriForum's Ernst Roets tweeted a picture of the apartheid flag just hours after a court ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum's Ernst Roets will hear on Tuesday morning whether he was in contempt of court for tweeting a picture of the apartheid flag just hours after a court ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech.

The Equality Court ruled on the matter last month, which was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Roets tweeted a picture of the apartheid flag and cheekily asked his 50,000 followers if he committed hate speech.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation was not amused and went back to court.

The foundation said that despite reaching out to AfriForum several times to work together to resolve the disagreement over the display of the apartheid flag, the group continued to reject its offer.

But Roets was adamant he did nothing wrong and did not disrespect the judgment.

He said that the court ruled that the flag could still be used for artistic, journalist and academic purposes.

Today's ruling is expected to iron out any more confusion about this.