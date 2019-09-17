Court to clarify if Ernst Roets' apartheid flag tweet is hate speech
AfriForum's Ernst Roets tweeted a picture of the apartheid flag just hours after a court ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum's Ernst Roets will hear on Tuesday morning whether he was in contempt of court for tweeting a picture of the apartheid flag just hours after a court ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech.
The Equality Court ruled on the matter last month, which was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Roets tweeted a picture of the apartheid flag and cheekily asked his 50,000 followers if he committed hate speech.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation was not amused and went back to court.
The foundation said that despite reaching out to AfriForum several times to work together to resolve the disagreement over the display of the apartheid flag, the group continued to reject its offer.
But Roets was adamant he did nothing wrong and did not disrespect the judgment.
He said that the court ruled that the flag could still be used for artistic, journalist and academic purposes.
Today's ruling is expected to iron out any more confusion about this.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa proposes 'bold steps' to transform 'deeply patriarchal' SA
-
Solidarity’s Afrikaans university started ‘out of anger’, says Lesufi
-
CARTOON: The Prying Eye
-
Athlone man fined R10,000 for forcing 3 men into slavery
-
Why the Rica Act has been declared unlawful
-
SABC: No return on investment in broadcasting RWC games
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.