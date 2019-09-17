Ernst Roets not in contempt of court for apartheid flag tweet

The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the contempt of court charge against AfriForum's Ernst Roets.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag just hours after the Equality Court had ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech.

The application was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation saying that Roets was in contempt of court.

But deputy CEO of AfriForum argued that the display of the old flag could still be used for artistic, journalist and academic purposes.

