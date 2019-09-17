Classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' will head to Netflix in 2021
Netflix is poised to lose popular comedies 'Friends' and 'The Office' as the battle for streaming viewers intensifies.
LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for classic TV sitcom Seinfeld, the company said on Monday, bolstering its digital catalogue as it faces the loss of two popular series.
“All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix - worldwide! - starting in 2021,” Netflix said on Twitter.
Jerry &— Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019
Elaine &
George &
Kramer &
Netflix
All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl
Netflix is poised to lose popular comedies Friends and The Office as the battle for streaming viewers intensifies.
Friends will move to AT&T Inc’s HBO Max in 2020, and The Office will go to a streaming service from Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal in 2021.
Seinfeld, a show starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld playing a version of himself and often humorously described as a show about nothing, followed four self-absorbed friends in New York City. It was a hit on the NBC broadcast network in the 1990s.
The series currently streams on Walt Disney Co’s Hulu in a deal that runs through 2020.
Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures Television, which owns the distribution rights to Seinfeld, reached the new agreement with Netflix. Terms were not disclosed.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Michael Jackson's family blast 'Leaving Neverland' after Emmys win
-
Demi Lovato tired of being 'ashamed' of her body
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 14 September 2019
-
Michael Douglas: Courtesy is important in relationships
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.