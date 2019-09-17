Cautious optimism over extension of SANDF deployment in CT
The Mitchells Plain’s community policing forum cluster said the defence force, together with police, can now refine their crime busting operation.
CAPE TOWN - There’s a sense of relief in some of Cape Town’s most gang-infested neighbourhoods on Tuesday morning with the deployment of the military being extended until March.
The Mitchells Plain’s community policing forum cluster said the defence force, together with the police, could now refine their crime-busting operation.
The president extended the deployment of the military in 10 Cape Town communities.
Cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans said the authorities now needed to dissect their operational plans.
“I hope the areas that were excluded in the first round, like Lavender Hill and Kensington, will be included now that their deployment has been extended.”
The Nyanga CPF’s Martin Makasi said the initial deployment of three months was simply not enough to drastically reduce crime.
“We cannot expect the soldiers and police to make this impact alone. All role-players need to raise their hands and walk the talk.”
Deputy chairperson of the Elsies Rivers community policing forum Imraahn Mukaddam cautiously welcomed the move.
“It’s obvious that force multipliers are still required. It’s pointless keeping the army for another six months but not giving them the resources needed.”
