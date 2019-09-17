CT firefighters threaten to boycott overtime shifts over pay

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

CT firefighters threaten to boycott overtime shifts over pay

Samwu said if the City of Cape Town refused to come to an agreement, the firefighters would only work from 8 am until 4 pm.

Two firefighters "take a load off" after battling raging fires in Clovelly in the Cape. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Two firefighters "take a load off" after battling raging fires in Clovelly in the Cape. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters threatened to boycott overtime shifts next month amid a dispute with the municipality.

On Tuesday, the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) said if the City of Cape Town refused to come to an agreement, the firefighters would only work from 8 am until 4 pm. The union said firefighters were working 72 to 80 hours a week.

Samwu’s Sebenzile Kiva said they raised the overtime concern with the city earlier this year, but nothing was done.

“We said to them we would down tools from 1 October 2019 because we want the firefighters to work according to the work hours that they are getting paid.”

Kiva said a shortage of firefighters also meant the members had to work additional hours.

The city could not provide details of how many hours firefighters were expected to work or how they would be paid for overtime work.

The city’s Richard Bosman said they were engaging with unions and would ensure there was no impact on service delivery.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA