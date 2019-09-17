Campaign launched to hire ace PI to crack Jesse Hess murder case
Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered more than two weeks ago in their flat.
CAPE TOWN – A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to hire a private investigator following the murders of University of the Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather in Parow, Cape Town.
Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered more than two weeks ago in their flat.
It's reported that the young woman was found on her bed, while her grandfather was found tied to a toilet in their home.
The news of the young woman’s murder, among others including Uyinene Mrwetyana and Meghan Cremer, was followed by protests against gender-based violence.
WATCH: Protesters: 'The money to fight gender-based violence is in Sandton'
While Hess’ case remains under investigation, a BackaBuddy campaign had raised more than R26,000 by Tuesday morning.
“As a community, we are all shocked and outraged by this crime, as much as we were by the murders of Megan Cremer and Uyinene Mrwetyana and wish to see justice served for Jesse, Pa Chris and their family in the same way. The common thread in solving both these cases was the appointment of Noel Pratten, a private investigator, who cracked both cases.
“Let's get Noel on this case before it goes cold and ensure justice for Jesse. All funds raised will go directly to paying the private investigator and bringing justice for Jesse and Pa Chris,” said Kate Steyn, who launched the initiative.
Over the weekend, religious leaders marched in Parow to hand over a memorandum of demands to police and government. The group also marched to Hess’ flat, where they prayed.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised action against gender-based violence. On Monday, the president said bold steps were needed to transform South Africa.
Popular in Local
-
Athlone man fined R10,000 for forcing 3 men into slavery
-
Ernst Roets not in contempt of court for apartheid flag tweet
-
Solidarity’s Afrikaans university started ‘out of anger’, says Lesufi
-
CARTOON: The Prying Eye
-
Ramaphosa proposes 'bold steps' to transform 'deeply patriarchal' SA
-
Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria for xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.