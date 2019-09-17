Campaign launched to hire ace PI to crack Jesse Hess murder case

Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered more than two weeks ago in their flat.

CAPE TOWN – A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to hire a private investigator following the murders of University of the Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather in Parow, Cape Town.

Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered more than two weeks ago in their flat.

It's reported that the young woman was found on her bed, while her grandfather was found tied to a toilet in their home.

The news of the young woman’s murder, among others including Uyinene Mrwetyana and Meghan Cremer, was followed by protests against gender-based violence.

While Hess’ case remains under investigation, a BackaBuddy campaign had raised more than R26,000 by Tuesday morning.

“As a community, we are all shocked and outraged by this crime, as much as we were by the murders of Megan Cremer and Uyinene Mrwetyana and wish to see justice served for Jesse, Pa Chris and their family in the same way. The common thread in solving both these cases was the appointment of Noel Pratten, a private investigator, who cracked both cases.

“Let's get Noel on this case before it goes cold and ensure justice for Jesse. All funds raised will go directly to paying the private investigator and bringing justice for Jesse and Pa Chris,” said Kate Steyn, who launched the initiative.

Over the weekend, religious leaders marched in Parow to hand over a memorandum of demands to police and government. The group also marched to Hess’ flat, where they prayed.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised action against gender-based violence. On Monday, the president said bold steps were needed to transform South Africa.