Athlone man fined R10,000 for forcing 3 men into slavery
The trio was trafficked from Colesburg and sold to the owner of a tavern, where they were to be used as slaves.
CAPE TOWN - An elderly man has been fined for forcing three men into slavery in Athlone, Cape Town.
Cosian Hendriks has been fined R10,000. If he doesn't pay up, he has to serve two years in prison. That sentence has been suspended for five years.
He was arrested along with a tavern owner in Athlone last July. The tavern owner has since been released.
The trio was trafficked from Colesburg and sold to the owner of the drinking spot, where they were to be used as slaves.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “The men are pleased to return home. A day after their arrival, the men were told that they needed to repay the money for costs incurred. The matter was reported to the Athlone police when the father of one victim found about the situation.”
