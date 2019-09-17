Apartheid flag case: Roets says Mandela Foundation had no case
The case against Ernest Roets was lodged by the Nelson Mandela Foundation last month arguing that he breached the Equality Court's ruling.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum's Ernst Roets on Tuesday said he was grateful that the High Court ruled in his favour after he was challenged for tweeting the old apartheid flag.
On Tuesday morning, Judge Colin Lamont ruled that Roets was not in contempt of court when he posted a picture of the flag just hours after the Equality Court had ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech.
The case against Roets was lodged by the Nelson Mandela Foundation last month arguing that he breached the Equality Court's ruling.
Roets maintained that the Nelson Mandela Foundation has been on a witch hunt against him, saying there was no case.
“They’re trying to shut down voices of those who disagree with the views of the ruling party.”
The AfriForum deputy CEO was adamant the display of the apartheid flag could still be used for artistic, journalist and academic purposes.
While handing down his ruling, Lamont made it clear that the Equality Court was better placed to deal with the matter if the parties wished to take it further.
Meanwhile, the foundation is studying the judgment.
WATCH: Court rules in favour of Ernst Roets over apartheid flag tweet
Popular in Local
-
Mpumalanga mom details events leading up to murder of her 4 children
-
Ex-Crime Intelligence official 'threatened' over testimony, Zondo Inquiry hears
-
Ernst Roets not in contempt of court for apartheid flag tweet
-
CARTOON: The Prying Eye
-
Athlone man fined R10,000 for forcing 3 men into slavery
-
Solidarity’s Afrikaans university started ‘out of anger’, says Lesufi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.