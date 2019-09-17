Another casualty in PSL as Black Leopards sack its coach

The club has taken to their Twitter account to announce the news.

CAPE TOWN - Black Leopards have confirmed they have parted ways with coach Lionel Soccoia on Tuesday afternoon.

“A mutual agreement has been reached to separate with the technical team," said the club.

It's been a tough week for the coaching fraternity in the Absa Premier League after Chippa United and AmaZulu went their separate ways with Clinton Larsen and Cavin Johnson respectively in the last 24 hours.

Leopards are next in action away against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.