Another casualty in PSL as Black Leopards sack its coach
The club has taken to their Twitter account to announce the news.
CAPE TOWN - Black Leopards have confirmed they have parted ways with coach Lionel Soccoia on Tuesday afternoon.
The club has taken to their Twitter account to announce the news.
“A mutual agreement has been reached to separate with the technical team," said the club.
It's been a tough week for the coaching fraternity in the Absa Premier League after Chippa United and AmaZulu went their separate ways with Clinton Larsen and Cavin Johnson respectively in the last 24 hours.
Leopards are next in action away against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.
A mutual agreement has been reached to separate with the technical Team.— Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) September 17, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Rights to Rugby World Cup matches 'not commercially viable' for SABC
-
Percy Tau in for Brugge in Champions League clash with Galatasaray
-
Making the call: Referee signals to know for RWC 2019
-
De Klerk not expecting bad hair day in All Blacks showdown
-
Ronaldo 'embarrassed' by rape allegations
-
De Kock: Captaincy role is a stepping stone in my career
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.