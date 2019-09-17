View all in Latest
2 EC teachers, admin clerk arrested for child rape

It’s believed the suspects lured three boys, aged between 14 and 17 to a Ngcobo residence under false pretences.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two Eastern Cape teachers and an administration clerk have been arrested for rape.

It’s believed the suspects lured three boys, aged between 14 and 17 to a Ngcobo residence under false pretenses.

They had claimed they would help the children with their homework.

The teenagers were allegedly plied with alcohol and sexually assaulted.

The incident happened in June this year, but authorities were only notified of the crime earlier this month.

