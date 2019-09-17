2 EC teachers, admin clerk arrested for child rape

It’s believed the suspects lured three boys, aged between 14 and 17 to a Ngcobo residence under false pretences.

CAPE TOWN - Two Eastern Cape teachers and an administration clerk have been arrested for rape.

They had claimed they would help the children with their homework.

The teenagers were allegedly plied with alcohol and sexually assaulted.

The incident happened in June this year, but authorities were only notified of the crime earlier this month.