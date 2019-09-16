Zondo Inquiry adjourns after hearing legal team ditched witness Peter Thabethe

Peter Thabethe was expected to lead more evidence at the state capture commission on the Vrede dairy farm.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has had to adjourn for Monday to give former Free State Agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe time to find new lawyers.

Thabethe will be back at the commission next month.

He was expected to lead more evidence on the Vrede dairy farm project that allegedly siphoned more than R200 million through Gupta-linked company, Estina.

The project was meant to benefit small-scale farmers but some of them testified at the commission that they were threatened when they reported wrongdoing.

Thabethe found out on Monday morning that his lawyers had ditched him.

The commission will continue on Tuesday with a yet to be named witness from Crime Intelligence, as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo explains.

"I think Crime Intelligence will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and then Friday will be Estina again and Saturday we'll see..."