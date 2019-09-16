Xenophobic attacks not an SA problem, it's an African problem - analyst

A political analyst said that any attempt in trying to make African leaders understand the country's position on the recent spate of attacks on foreigners will be appreciated but might not yield results.

In recent weeks, South Africa has experienced xenophobic attacks where foreign nationals were attacked and their shops looted.

Twelve people were killed in the violence, 10 of the victims were South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a special envoy to deliver "messages of support" to several heads of state across Africa following the attacks.

Unisa professor and political analyst Lesiba Teffo: "It's not a South African problem, it's an African problem, a SADC problem, it's an AU problem. They must help President Ramaphosa to help himself and to help the country and to help the continent."

