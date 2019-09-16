WC govt calls for monitoring of SANDF deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the SANDF would remain involved in urban policing until the end of March next year.

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the extended deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Western Cape government called for measurement tools to track its impact.

Ramaphosa on Monday announced the SANDF would remain involved in urban policing until the end of March next year. The announcement came on the last day of a three-month deployment plan.

The impact of the SANDF's involvement in urban policing in Cape Town over the past three months hasn’t been determined. However, Eyewitness News calculated at least 2,800 arrests were executed by members of Operation Lockdown during that time.

The president approved the continued involvement of soldiers in the fight against gang violence, but Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wanted to be sure it bore results.

“We need to make sure this deployment, along with the police, has clear indicators that are measurable, a strategy that’s in place, [and] that there is a properly coordinated response,” Winde said.

The SANDF revealed the three-month deployment cost of just over R23 million.