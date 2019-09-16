WATCH LIVE: Ex-Free State govt official Peter Thabethe returns to Zondo Inquiry

Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns expert
Thabethe is expected to face more questions on the Vrede dairy farm project.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Agriculture and Rural Development head of department Peter Thabethe is back at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
He is expected to face more questions on the Vrede dairy farm project.
WATCH: Ex-Free State govt official Peter Thabethe returns to Zondo Inquiry
