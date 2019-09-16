That's just criminal: Cops steal poached abalone
It is alleged that the members pulled over a minibus taxi in Somerset West, which was transporting poached abalone from Hermanus to Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Three policemen are expected in court on Monday for armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.
The officers were arrested last week.
It is alleged that the members pulled over a minibus taxi in Somerset West which was transporting poached abalone from Hermanus to Cape Town. One of the officers then allegedly stole the perlemoen.
The incident occurred in June.
The police’s Andre Traut said: “Three constables attached to the major offences reaction team are due in court in Somerset West after a complaint was lodged with police. The members were arrested following an investigation.”
Popular in Local
-
Nicholas Ninow convicted of rape
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Die Antwoord’s Ninja dismisses sexual assault allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’
-
Lamola lashes parole board for not consulting victims on Bob Hewitt's parole
-
Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns economist
-
Dros rape trial: D-day for Nicholas Ninow as judgment expected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.