That's just criminal: Cops steal poached abalone

It is alleged that the members pulled over a minibus taxi in Somerset West, which was transporting poached abalone from Hermanus to Cape Town.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Three policemen are expected in court on Monday for armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

The officers were arrested last week.

It is alleged that the members pulled over a minibus taxi in Somerset West which was transporting poached abalone from Hermanus to Cape Town. One of the officers then allegedly stole the perlemoen.

The incident occurred in June.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “Three constables attached to the major offences reaction team are due in court in Somerset West after a complaint was lodged with police. The members were arrested following an investigation.”

