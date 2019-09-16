SSA to meet with its legal team over implications of Rica ruling
Judge Roland Sutherland ruled that the act, which allows the state to tap the phones of South Africans and monitor online conversations, was unconstitutional.
JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency (SSA) on Monday said while it respected the ruling by the High Court in Pretoria on the Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information (Rica) Act, it was regrouping with its legal team to figure out a way forward.
Judge Roland Sutherland ruled that the act, which allows the state to tap the phones of South Africans and monitor online conversations, was unconstitutional.
Rica was used to place journalist Sam Sole under surveillance while he was investigating why the state dropped corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.
The SSA’s Mahlodi Muofhe said the judgement did not close the door completely on government’s work on the act.
“Even in terms of our Constitution, no rights are absolute; rights are also restricted,” Muofhe said.
But the editor of Stuff Magazine, Toby Shapshak, said government needed to think through various scenarios in this act and make sure there were no other unconstitutional elements.
“It’s kind of heavy thinking in policy and legislation that we’ve been very disappointed by, by the ANC and their committees,” he said.
The High Court suspended the act for two years and gave Parliament an opportunity to rectify its defects. In the meantime, government had the task of informing people who are under surveillance.
More in Business
-
Rand slips as Saudi attacks knock risk appetite
-
SABC will not be broadcasting Rugby World Cup matches - report
-
Demawusa: Metrobus refuses to negotiate on ending ongoing strike
-
amaBhungane hails Rica ruling as victory for accountability
-
'Local is Lekker': Ramaphosa urges departments to use local products
-
Saudi oil facility attacks to hit SA economy, warns economist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.